Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

‘It’s getting bigger and bigger’: Super Bowl 54 draws global interest to NFL

The Big Game

Still chasing global leader soccer

by: Chris Hagan, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Football may be considered America’s Game, but interest in the Super Bowl has no borders.

From Mexico City to London, England, media personnel from across the globe have traveled to Miami for the Super Bowl. Representation from Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Toronto are just some of the ways the NFL continues to extend its global reach.

“Usually soccer is sport No. 1 in the Bundusleager,” a native said. “But there’s a huge community and its growing every year, so football or as we call it, American football, is growing and it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

While football continues to make strides on the world stage, most feel the game still has a ways to go before catching the global leader in sports with the same name.

“I like watching American football, but of course the soccer in Italy is the most important thing,” someone said.

NFL games played in London has helped raise interest throughout the U.K. Another popular worldwide destination for the NFL: Mexico City. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL will return to Mexico City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Mayor Rick Kriseman speaks on Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Rick Kriseman speaks on Rays"

Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens"

Raw Video: Go behind-the-scenes of Iron Gwazi construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Video: Go behind-the-scenes of Iron Gwazi construction"

City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban"

Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing"

Road Rants: Left turn in an intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Left turn in an intersection"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss