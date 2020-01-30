‘It’s a dream come true’: Katie Sowers set to make history as first woman to coach in Super Bowl

Breaking News
by: NEXSTAR and Lindsay Joy

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Katie Sower’s official title is offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. Her unofficial title: groundbreaker.

She’s one of three women who are full-time coaches in the NFL. But she will be the first to coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl.

“This is amazing,” Sowers said. “It’s a dream come true.”

A former quarterback in the Women’s Football Alliance, Sowers and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will help prepare the team for their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013 – and first win since 1995. Sowers says she’s up for the challenge.

“I could be drawing cards, I could be helping run the scout team, breaking down film,” she said. “The most important thing that I tell all young people, regardless of what your job is, you do it to the best of your ability.”

Inspired by another women who broke barriers in a male-dominated sport, Sowers says Becky Hammon, assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, made her realize a coaching career in the NFL was possible.

“We just need to continue to open doors and show women that truly anything is possible,” Sowers said.

It’s fitting that Hard Rock Stadium is one of the few Super Bowl venues without a roof, because Katie Sowers is here, to show everyone – the sky is the limit.

“I’m happy to be a trailblazer, but I never set out to be the first,” Sowers said. “If I happen to be the first, great, but if not, that means someone else got there first and that means we’re making progress.”

