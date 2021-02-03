‘Interception machine’ Sean Murphy-Bunting prepares for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting had just one interception through 16 regular-season games. But when the post-season hit, he flipped a switch into an interception machine, recording a pick in all three of their playoff games.

“I’m definitely seeing the ball a lot more,” Murphy-Bunting said. “Obviously with them giving the calls we’ve had, I’ve been able to see the ball more and been able to play more with my eyes on the quarterback. But at the end of the day, it’s kind of football– I’ve been at the right position at the right place at the right time. I’ve just got to keep doing that and keep being the player that I am.”

His mom, Kim Murphy, is his biggest supporter and biggest cheerleader and knows how badly Sean wanted to improve his play during the post-season.

“He looks at the opposing team, he looks at the stats on his team,” Murphy said. “He wants to be great and he wants to keep up. I know that toward the end of the season, he was looking like, ‘Hey, I’m not leading in interceptions. I’ve got to go out there and do something! I’m not closing the books with just one.’ So he had to step up his game.”

The Bucs have been able to capitalize on all of those interceptions as well, scoring points off every single pick. Now the hope is to be able to do it in their final and biggest game of the season.

“It’d be hype!” Murphy-Bunting said. “It’d be real cool just to continue that streak. But at the end of the day, the most important thing for me is obviously to win. That would probably mean everything to me. Probably the biggest moment of my life.”

And Murphy knows her son has it in him to make a splash play in the Big Game. She said he is the ultimate competitor.

“I know how Sean is and he’ll show up in the big games,” Murphy said. “He’s so calm and relaxed and is like ‘I’m good. I got this. I’m going out there and do what I do.'”