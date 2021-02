TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one is more proud of Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting than his mother.

Kim Murphy has been there every step of the way– not just through this season, but through his entire football career starting when Sean was a kid.

She shared the emotions of this season and excitement for her son to make it to The Big Game with News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus.