‘I love Tampa’: The Weeknd praises Super Bowl LV host city, says he didn’t expect it to be cold

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd is keeping tight-lipped about what to expect from his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium but did show some love for the host city on Thursday.

The Weeknd appeared in Tampa Thursday afternoon for a virtual news conference to preview the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. During the news conference, a Tampa Bay Times reporter asked him about his previous experiences performing in the city.

“The crowd here in insane,” the singer said. “They don’t sign the lyrics back at you, they scream it back at you. It’s such an experience, I love Tampa.”

Toward the end of the news conference, however, he did admit there was one thing that caught him off guard when he arrived in the city this time – the weather.

The comment came after the last reporter who was virtually called on froze on Zoom before he could get his final question out. The moderator at the news conference joked that “it looks like he is indeed frozen but we know you will not be frozen on Sunday.”

“No, no,” The Weeknd said, laughing. “It is cold, though, in Tampa. I did not expect that.”

It definitely has been chilly the past few days in the city but, thankfully, it’s supposed to get a little warmer as we head into the weekend for the game and The Weeknd’s performance.

While the Weeknd is not sharing much about what he’s doing for the show on Sunday, he did say he’s planning on keeping it “PG” and respectful.