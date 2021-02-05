How can I watch the Super Bowl light-pyrotechnic show live in Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The José Gasparilla pirate ship will be the home to a pyrotechnic and laser light show ahead of Super Bowl LV.

NFL officials say the Gasparilla ship will feature 150 custom flags representing all 32 NFL teams with the Buccaneers-Chiefs matchup flags prominently displayed alongside 22 Super Bowl flags.

People can catch the four and a half minute laser light show on the following dates at 6:55 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:55 pm, and 9:55 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Saturday, Feb. 6

The ship will be located on the water-facing side of the Tampa Convention Center near the Pirate Water Taxi stand and will be about 400 feet from the shoreline.

“The location will provide 360-degree viewing of show with the back of the ship facing Tampa General Hospital, providing a safe distance viewing environment for fans along the waterfront due to large viewing angles,” according to a release from NFL officials.

The José Gasparilla will remain illuminated nightly for fans to enjoy.