Hillsborough dive team part of enhanced security ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA (WFLA) – In the water behind the Tampa Convention Center members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office are in the water preparing for Super Bowl LV.

As the Super Bowl grows closer, law enforcement is stepping up its security efforts on land and in the water.

Michael Lemoine operates a boat rental business at the marina and spoke with members of the dive team.

“They came over and said we are going to be in the water for about an hour in this little section right here and keep an eye out for us if you will and so we just made sure none of our boats got too close to where they were,” said Lemoine.



“Every day I’ve been down here I’ve been seeing the policemen on the horses, I’ve seen dive teams in the water checking out the sea walls and the docks. The police force is out here and I feel like they are stepping up their game and doing a good job for sure,” said Lemoine.

The dive team also inspected the area near Julian B. Lane Park on the Hillsborough River. The park is the location of the Super Bowl Experience. The dive team was also seen in the water at bridges going over the Hillsborough River.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is not pointing to any specific threat but says the dive team is just part of the enhanced security effort for the Super Bowl.”One of the best parts about having the Super Bowl here in Hillsborough County is that all of our NFL sponsored events, the NFL experience it’s right along the waterway, so it’s really important for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office to make sure the waterways stay safe, so when people go out to those events everyone is having fun and staying safe at the same time,” said Amanda Granit with the Sheriff’s Office.