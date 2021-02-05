Here’s what you can and can’t bring to Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Super Bowl LV just two days away, fans are preparing to gear up for the big game in Raymond James Stadium.

There are many safety protocols in place this year, not just because it’s the big game but also because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While fans are used to limiting what they bring to a football game, it’s always good to double-check what you’re actually allowed to take with you before heading out.

Below is a full list from the NFL on what fans can and cannot bring to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Sunday.

What you can bring

Bags or purses Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x12” One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or shoulder strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options

Cameras and binoculars Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed Binocular cases and camera bags must comply with the NFL bag policy

Face covering Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking



What you cannot bring

Bags, purses Purses or bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ Briefcases Backpacks Fanny packs Cinch bags/drawstrings that are not clear or exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ Luggage of any kind Computer bags Binocular cases and camera bags

Face coverings Bandanas, face coverings with a vent, or a plastic shield without a face covering underneath

Seating Large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Coolers

Drinks Alcohol Beverages

Food

Cigarettes, e-cigarettes, all smoking devices (smoke-free stadium)

Illegal substances

Animals *Except for service animals

Handheld objects Banners, signs (any object that obstructs the view of others) Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.) Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons) Bottles, cans, thermoses, cups and beverage containers of any kind (unless purchased at an NFL venue) Pom poms, shakers with stick handles Selfie Sticks Whistles Umbrellas Noisemakers and horns Mace/pepper spray Footballs, inflated balls of any kind Frisbees Laser lights and pointers Firearms, weapons, knives and explosives Containers of any type (aerosol cans, coolers of any size, bottles) Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Strollers

Tripods

Technology Camcorders or similar video recording devices Drones, unmanned aircraft vehicles Laptop computers

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Motorized devices Motorized scooters, hoverboards, skateboards, or any self-propelled devices

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions

Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without the written consent from the NFL

For more on the listed of prohibited items, please visit the NFL’s security procedures website.