Here’s what to expect inside Tampa’s Super Bowl Experience

TAMPA (WFLA) -History was broken when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the Super Bowl in the city they call home. Now you can live the experiences for yourself and make your own history and some memories for this once in a lifetime event.

The NFL’s temporary “amusement park” for fans taking place at Julian B. Lane Park, opens at 5 p.m. Friday for those who reserved tickets via the NFL OnePass app is packed with 13 games and 13 attractions along 2.7 miles of football fun.

Although capacity may be limited at this year’s Super Bowl. Thousands of NFL fans will be able to enjoy the mystique of Super Bowl LV.

Some highlights include enlarged reproductions of the tickets for every Super Bowl game, all 54 previous Super Bowl rings, and of course the NFL’s crown jewel – the Lombardi Trophy.

“We have our full collection of 54 Super Bowl rings, which is amazing to see the design and how they’ve changed over the years,” Nicki Ewell Director of Events, NFL said.

If you are looking to get active and attempt to be like Tom Brady or Mike Evans you can take part in the 40-yard dash, test your kicking skills through NFL regulation-sized goalposts, and show off your pass accuracy in the FedEx Air Challenge.

Fans looking to add to their NFL collection can also head to the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl.

Some important notes, masks are required even while outdoors at all the Super Bowl Events downtown, both by the NFL and by a mayoral order.

Here’s the bummer, for those looking for tickets, you are out of luck as no walk-ups, no stand-by, no ticket transfers are taking place.

But good news: Over at Curtis Hixon Park, you’ll find food vendors, rotating DJ’s and other attractions to get you pumped for game day.

The full schedule for the Super Bowl Experience can be viewed online.