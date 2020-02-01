Hall of Fame LB Willie Lanier looks back at the Chiefs only championship

The Big Game

by: Kirk Nawrotzky

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier is well known throughout football.

As a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lanier has left a legacy with the game he loves.

But it’s not only his place in football that makes the Richmond, Virginia native smile because after playing his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Lanier is excited to see the team in Miami for Super Bowl 54.

“They’re going to take it and they’re going to take it handily,” says Lanier on the Chiefs before Kansas City plays San Francisco.

If Kansas City wins on Sunday they’ll earn the franchise’s second Super Bowl win 50 years after their last one. Willie Lanier, who was drafted in 1967, was playing in his third season.

“It was just a euphoric moment,” says Lanier on the Super Bowl 4 win. “To follow the Jets with a victory for ourselves was just an outstanding display of sport. Being able to be the last one standing.”

Lanier says that getting to the game is the most difficult part and he is very happy to see Kansas City finally make it back.

Football has changed a lot since Lanier last played in 1977. So how would he fare in today’s NFL?

“I wouldn’t try to play today and I would say no because the room for error would almost be completely gone,” Lanier said. “Seeing the true size of the men who play the game today, it was shocking to me.”

