Gov. DeSantis: ‘Happy to go on record to predict a Buccaneers Super Bowl victory’

PAHOKEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a point to predict a Super Bowl victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of his coronavirus vaccine update Wednesday.

“I am happy to go on the record to predict a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory,” the governor said.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in his unprecedented 10th Super Bowl. DeSantis said if he wins it, it would cement this Bucs team as one of the greatest ever.

“I think a 43-year-old QB who is already, in my judgement, the GOAT, coming here and winning would be one of the greatest team sport accomplishments of all time.”

DeSantis said a Bucs victory would stand up with the Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 season as two of the greatest sports stories ever — both of Florida.

“If they can do it, you would say Dolphins undefeated and the Bucs with brady. Maybe two of the best.”