Former Buccaneer, Miss America 2020 to attend sober tailgate party before Super Bowl LV

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Super Bowl Sunday, a non-profit is teaming up with a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Miss America 2020 to provide a safe and sober experience for football fans recovering from addiction.

Sober AF Entertainment is hosting an afternoon of football and fun without the pressure of drinking at the Sober S.A.F.E Bowl 2021 tailgate party at the WhiteSands Treatment Center in Plant City.

“I was that guy willing to do whatever I had to do to stay on the field,” former Buccaneers center Randy Grimes said.

Grimes said he depended on prescription pills while playing on the offensive line for Tampa Bay in the 1980s and early 90s.

“The injuries kept getting worse, the chronic pain kept getting worse, my tolerance kept getting higher,” Grimes explained. “I needed more and more pills all the time and it was just a cycle of insanity.”

Grimes said his opioid addiction continued for more than twenty years after his NFL career, until he found the courage to ask for help in September 2009.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Grimes said, “but its not OK to not ask for help.”

Now an advocate for those battling addiction, including current athletes, Grimes has a new teammate in Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier. She is also a doctor of pharmacy student at VCU.

“There’s so much science behind addiction and I want people to understand that this is a chronic illness like many other chronic illnesses we see in patients across the country and it should be treated like it,” Schrier said during a Zoom interview with 8 On Your Side.

Schrier said she is looking forward to visiting Tampa Bay for the Sober S.A.F.E. Bowl Tailgate Party.

“Something like a Super Bowl tailgate you always traditionally think of alcohol, you think of beer,” she said. “For those people who are in recovery and trying to manage their recovery that’s a difficult situation to be in and so it allows them to be included in that conversation instead of excluded.”

Tickets for the in-person tailgate are sold out, but there will be a live stream of the concerts and speakers leading up to the kickoff of Super Bowl LV.