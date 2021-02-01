Family offers free Super Bowl parking near Raymond James Stadium for health care workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day after the Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs was set, Lee Neads said he got a generous offer for parking during the big game.

“I’ll give you $900, let me park my RV in your concrete on your driveway,” he said about the offer he had to decline. “I can’t have no Kansas City Chief fans in my front yard.”

Back in 1974, Neads said his wife’s uncle built the home on West Douglas Street that’s now in the shadow of Raymond James Stadium.

“The uncle had his regular customers,” he said, “they’d come in to talk to him and he had the same people every week.”

While neighbors have put up signs on their lawns looking for parking reservations, Neads turned to 8 On Your Side.

“We’d like to give the front lawn to health care workers who got free tickets from the NFL if they’d like to come down and park in our yard,” Neads explained.

The NFL has invited 7,500 health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV for free, including nurses and doctors from Tampa Bay hospitals.

Neads said there is space for up to 8 cars to park on the property.

“(The uncle) wouldn’t be too happy we’re giving his parking spots away for free, but that’s the way it goes,” Neads said.

Neads knows how much this season would have meant to his family member who passed away a few years ago.

“And he was 94,” Neads said. “He loved the Bucs. He’d be thrilled to death this year.”

A group of health care workers interested in this parking near the stadium should contact jschecker@wfla.com.