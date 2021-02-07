‘Extremely honored’: Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers head to Super Bowl LV

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday! Thousands of fans are getting ready to make their way into Raymond James Stadium, especially health care workers who’ve served on the frontlines through the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers are among 7,500 getting free tickets to Super Bowl LV.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

Sunday morning 24 members of the patient care team from SMH’s 5 Waldemere Tower were on their way to the big game.

With them, they brought cutouts of the faces of their colleagues who couldn’t attend the game, allowing them to be there in spirit.

“We are extremely honored, extremely honored. This is like a dream come true. I still think it’s… we’re in fairytale land. I can’t believe we’re here right now and we’re about to go watch the Super Bowl,” Sherry Fajura said.

SMH said the group left from Ed Howard Lincoln in Sarasota, where they were treated to a tailgate put on by Outback Steakhouse and numerous other businesses throughout the community that wanted to show their support and appreciation to the healthcare heroes.

Dolphin Transportation provided the bus to bring the group to the game.

For all the health care workers in attendance at the Super Bowl Sunday night, we thank you! Enjoy the big game because you deserve it.