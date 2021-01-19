Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl in Tampa

This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016, left, and Jazmine Sullivan performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. Sullivan and Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Country star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will come together for a duet performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Tampa, the NFL announced Tuesday. Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform both songs in American Sign Language.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner and a 10-time Grammy nominee. Sullivan, a 12-time Grammy nominee, has received one Billboard Women in Music Award and one BET Award.

H.E.R. has been nominated for 13 Grammys and won two.

The two performances will be part of the Super Bowl LV pregame show on CBS. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. The Weekend will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.