Deep playoff run allows for Vea to return to the field

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians watched the progress of Vita Vea, he had a hunch he’d get his starting nose tackle back this season– if they made a deep run in the playoffs.

Vea suffered a fractured ankle in the Bucs Week 5 game against the Bears, which at the time, looked to be a season-ending injury.

As Vea continued to work-out with their strength and training staff, he also continued to go to team and position meetings, staying immersed in this Bucs’ team.

When he’d see Arians at the facility, his head coach kept telling him, “If you keep working, we’ll keep winning.” Something that served as extra motivation to stay the course, in hopes of coming back in January.

“That’s always a blessing when you hear someone say that to you, and obviously when the head coach says that to you,” Vea said. “I think that was our little thing to each other. Every time we’d see each other we’d look at each other and I’d say ‘you keep winning, I’ll show up.’ And I showed up. I ended up being able to play last weekend. That was just a huge blessing for me.”

Vea’s impact in the Buccaneers’ win over the Packers was immense. His presence on the defensive line– especially in regards to stopping the run and opening-up other opportunities for his teammates to get after the quarterback– was invaluable.

His journey back to the field after missing 13 games this season was a road lined with a mature perspective. He found joy in watching his team excel, knowing that each win in the post-season was a step closer to him returning to action.

“It was actually really exciting to see,” Vea said. “Just seeing the growth with everybody and just seeing them having fun out there. I think it was really cool to take a step back and really look at everything from a different view– especially watching on TV during the away games and being able to see the bigger picture rather than being on the field and seeing it as a player point of view.”

Vea says his secret to staying in football shape during that time off? Well of course putting-in the time in the weight room with the training staff, but also keeping his diet right. Vea said Ndamukong Suh has a chef that he also used to make sure he was eating healthy.