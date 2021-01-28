Curtis Hixon Park to open for excited fans, even though Super Bowl Experience tickets sold out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Curtis Hixon Park will help with Tampa’s “Title Town” transformation when the Super Bowl Experience begins on Friday at 5 p.m.

The park in downtown Tampa is one of three locations set for the Super Bowl Experience and will feature food, games, NFL Shop merchandise, live music and much more.

It was announced on Wednesday that registration for the seven-day experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park has reached full capacity, but Curtis Hixon Park will remain open at an undisclosed capacity throughout the dates the experience is open.

Those attending must download and register for the NFL OnePass app to access any of the parks.

“Everyone can come up and down the Riverwalk as they please. If we do reach capacity, because we certainly are kind of restricting that in these parks as well, just based on socially distancing, it will be kind of a one in, one out situation where we kind of control it that way,” said Jenna Grooms, the director of host committee events for the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV host committee.

Grooms told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth there will be much to do in both locations, including stages at both parks that will feature a rotation of DJs.

An NFL Shop, which Grooms confirmed is presented by Visa and Bose, will be selling fans all the gear they need to celebrate.

The NFL website has also posted concession menus for the various locations and food trucks.

“Food and beverage will be visible in both locations, so grab some food, grab a beer, grab a Pepsi. And our sponsors are showing up in a really big way and have some interactive elements within their footprints as well,” Grooms said.

A mixture of photo-ops for fans looking to get that perfect Instagram photo are available throughout Curtis Hixon Park as well. A live sandcastle will also be constructed by artists throughout the seven-day experience.

On Thursday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order mandating masks in high-traffic outdoor areas during the Super Bowl LV festivities, which will include the Super Bowl Experience across all three parks.

“So when people come to either of these locations, they just need to make sure they’re wearing the proper face covering. So as soon as you get into the queue line, before you get in, just make sure everyone’s wearing that and you have the NFL OnePass downloaded,” said Grooms. “Because those are the two things that will be 100 percent required for entry… if you don’t have your mask on, unfortunately, you won’t be allowed in. And once you’re in the perimeter, gotta keep your face covering on at all times unless you’re actively eating or drinking.”

The full schedule for the Super Bowl Experience can be viewed online.