Clearwater Beach businesses ready to see influx of visitors during Super Bowl weekend

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The sun and sand on Clearwater Beach are welcoming visiting fans for Super Bowl LV.

But it’s not just the beach; the businesses are also greeting visitors with open arms.

“We know there is some Kansas City people here and some Bucs fans from out of state who came down to be in the environment,” said Michael Preston, owner of Frenchy’s.

Businesses along the beach are gearing up for the influx of people, making sure they has enough food and staff to serve to crowds expected to come.

“We are staffing up, we are putting extra staff on the floor, we are making sure we don’t run out of anything,” said Jeff Clay, General Manager at CK’s.

There are also three sand sculpting artists who are creating a Super Bowl sand sculpture at Pier 60. The sand sculpture is expected to be finished on Feb. 5.

Sunsets at Pier 60 has also extended its hours this weekend and will have Super Bowl-themed performances.