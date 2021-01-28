City of Tampa to require masks outside in Super Bowl-related areas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued an executive order requiring face coverings at many downtown locations, including Super Bowl Event Zones.

The order aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 “event zones” and “entertainment districts,” where fans will be celebrating. The zones are in Downtown Tampa and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium. The entertainment districts include the Ybor City Historic District, the South Howard Commercial Overlay District, the Central Business District, and the Channel District, as those areas are defined in City of Tampa Code Chapter 27.

She says the mask mandate is needed to keep people safe during the pandemic in crowds that are gathering in Super Bowl-related events.

“There isn’t a person on earth that should disagree with the fact that the easiest way to avoid contracting or transmitting COVID-19 is simply by wearing a mask,” said Castor.

The order took effect Thursday and will remain in place until Feb. 13, unless otherwise modified or terminated. Castor says volunteers will be handing out masks and educating people about the mask requirement.

Castor says she is aware some people will not want to comply.

“So if you don’t believe in it, then stay home and watch the Super Bowl on TV. If you come down to a densely populated area, wear a mask,” said Castor.

Those exempt from wearing masks include:

Children under the age of 5

Those outdoors at their personal residence. They must still comply with CDC guidelines.

Persons working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

A person communicating with a hearing-impaired individual

Those who don’t comply with the order face a maximum civil penalty of up to a $500 fine.