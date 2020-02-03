Chiefs victory parade scheduled for Wednesday

The Big Game

by: Fox 4 Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City has waited 50 long years but the wait is finally over. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday night to win their second Super Bowl championship since 1970.

The city will be holding a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. The exact route will be announced Tuesday, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with transportation and public safety details.

The celebration will include a victory rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after the parade ends.

“Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans,” Lucas said.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said “in 2015 we showed that no one throws a parade like Kansas City.”

“I cannot wait to come together for a family-friendly, fun and safe victory celebration 50 years in the making. Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs,” White said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss