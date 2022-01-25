Chiefs fan thanks Travis Kelce’s mom for raising him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs fans have adopted tight end Travis Kelce as their own and show him love week in and week out. But one fan took it a step further before he left Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

Gondoe Mulbah made his way up the steps of Arrowhead and before he got to the top, he saw Donna Kelce in her VIP suite with the window open. He sprung into action to thank her for giving birth to the All-Pro tight end.

“I want to personally thank you for having Travis Kelce,” Mulbah told her. “You did a great job! May God bless you forever and ever!”

Mulbah said the idea to thank Donna for her contribution to her son’s success came from a conversation he had with his wife.

“I was talking with my wife the other day, and realizing how a lot of the credit for these athletes needs to also go to the parents – especially the mothers – because as a new father, I am well aware now that the mother does most of the work,” Mulbah said. “But on the real, credit to all the moms and dads out there!”

Mulbah thanked Kelce’s mom after watching Kelce catch the game-winning touchdown in overtime to send the Chiefs to their fourth-consecutive AFC Championship.

While he doesn’t have tickets for the AFC Championship game yet, he does have plans to attend in hopes of seeing both Travis and Donna in action.

“I don’t have tickets yet, but somehow I have got to make it there,” Mulbah said. “Mama Kelce needs her roses!”