Chefs hope ‘little taste of Miami’ finds big Super Bowl crowd

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Super Bowl Sunday means football and food – two things Hard Rock Stadium won’t be short of this weekend.

In a city known for its array of cultures and flavors, chefs have been working year-round to capture the spirit of Miami.

Senior Executive Chef Orlando Morales is one of many looking to offer Latin-inspired dishes and a ‘mix of flavors’ from every community.

“We’ve got Caribbean, from South America, Mexico, Cuba, you name it and our dishes represent that,” he said.

Dishes unique to Miami will highlight the Super Bowl weekend menu. Cubano sausages, pork nachos, and shrimp cocktail can get you started to the tune of $25-35. Looking to spend more? Chefs hope the Pork Kan-Kan, a seafood paella recipe from Spain or the fan-favorite Porchetta suits one’s appetite.

“What we were looking for realistically, is how to touch everybody, how to put something everywhere that everyone could get a little bit of us and I think that was probably one of the challenges but I think we made it,” said Executive Chef Dayanny De La Cruz. “Wherever you go in this building, you’ll find a little taste of Miami.”

More than 250 chefs and half a million dollars helped craft the perfect menu for an expected crowd of 80,000.

“We’re talking about a thousand pounds of produce, thousand pounds of chicken, thousand pounds of pork, thousands of pounds of shrimp, two thousand pounds of lobster. We have to let the purveyors know because once we buy all that, we empty the market in Miami,” said Executive Sous Chef Javier Rosa.

Chefs hope to score big with their unique dishes.

“It’s about all of us in this building,” De La Cruz said. “I think everybody has put a little bit into it and that’s why we’re trusting so strong and that’s why we’re going to knock it out of the park.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Florida sheriffs continue to push back on criminal justice reforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida sheriffs continue to push back on criminal justice reforms"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"

Big bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big bust"

Adopter of dog that attacked sheriff's horses lived in a tent in the woods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopter of dog that attacked sheriff's horses lived in a tent in the woods"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss