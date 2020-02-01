Buffalo store creates CBD-infused wing sauce for Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for something a little different for your Super Bowl party Kenmore, New York’s Bison Botanics has created a CBD-infused wing sauce in time for the big game.

“We just thought it’d be a fun idea to make a wing sauce for the Super Bowl,” Bison Botanics President Justin Schultz said. “A lot of our friends are making wings for the Super Bowl and asked us if this was something we could do.”

The sauce- dubbed “Phrank’s Original Hot Sauce”- is made with a liquid butter infused with a high-end CBD extract. It tastes like classic, medium-to-hot buffalo sauce.

The eight-ounce bottles each contain 250 mg of CBD, which equates to about 10 mg per wing, Schultz said. That should result in a “light relaxation effect.”

CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive product derived from industrial hemp. It has some of the qualities typically associated with cannabis and medical marijuana, but without significant amounts of THC.

“CBD does not give you a high effect,” Schultz added.

Bison Botanics offers a range of CBD products including oils, salves and balms. Their products are carried by over 60 retailers locally, and are also available online.

While CBD products are legal in New York state, the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets currently doesn’t allow the addition of CBD to food and beverage products (the sale of CBD dietary supplements is allowed).

To comply, Bison Botanics is offering the wing sauce as a sample, with all of the proceeds going to WNY NORML, a non-profit group supporting the legalization of recreational cannabis.