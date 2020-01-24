Budweiser combats ‘typical American’ stereotypes in Super Bowl spot

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Budweiser released its Super Bowl ad Thursday going right for the “feels” and challenging you to look beyond labels.

The beer company takes on the “typical American” stereotype by showcasing “the extraordinary people that represent the best of America.”

The spot includes the World Series champion Nationals, World Cup-winning United States women’s national soccer team, Ken Nwadike of the Free Hugs Project and other inspirational people.

“Typical Americans. Always celebrating with their typical American beer.”

The spot has received high praise on social media. If you’d like to check it out before Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve posted it below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

