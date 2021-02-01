Bucs with BA: Arians describes how Buccaneers missed out on the real Super Bowl media day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took part in the NFL’s modified Opening Night media day on Monday. Instead of a stage, podium positions, lights and fans, there were Zooms.

Just another sign of how different the 2020 NFL season became, Buccaneers players fielded questions on ten different Zoom setups, for reporters and media outlets from throughout the world.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation after the session and the coach remarked at how different the Super Bowl experience is for his team.

Arians is coaching in his third Super Bowl, having won two titles as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Among the topics, injuries that have hit a few key players heading into the final week of practice.

Arians saw linebacker Lavonte David running during the morning and said he looked pretty good, working through a slight hamstring injury that happened during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Championship game.

Other key injuries include wide receiver Antonio Brown and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.