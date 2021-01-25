Bucs fans celebrate NFC Championship with new gear

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers are NFC Champions.

Shirts sporting the team’s new title are out on shelves at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Westshore Mall.

Fans tell 8 On Your Side they ran out to get new Bucs gear as soon as the team beat the Packers, Sunday night.

We had to support the home team. Can’t believe they won. So excited that they’re going to be here in the Super Bowl,” one fan said.

Many fans say they’ve been waiting for Sunday night’s NFC Championship win since the 2002-2003 season when the Bucs last won the Super Bowl.

“I was here for Super Bowl XLIII. I went to San Diego, I’m here now. Tom Brady has took over this town,” said lifetime Bucs supporter Ruben Blanco.

Blanco says this shot at the Super Bowl is even more significant.

“This is a little different. This is in your home stadium We made history, nobody will ever take that away from us, the Bucs are the first team to play a Super Bowl at home, their home stadium, that will never be taken away.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods opened early at 7 a.m. Monday in response to the Buccaneers’ win.