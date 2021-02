Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is not taking their foot off the gas pedal early in Super Bowl LV.

Ronald Jones’ attempted to score on a rush from the one-yard line following two failed attempts on the goal line for the Bucs.

the difference between a TD and a turnover on downs@Bucs_Nation @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/u7w4ydEwep — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneers lead 7-3 with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.