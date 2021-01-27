Buccaneers announce which uniform combo they are wearing in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cameron Brate (84) is congratulated after scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not messing with a good thing ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Even though the Buccaneers are the home team for the big game, it’s gonna be white jerseys and pewter pants for the Bucs, marking the third game in a row the team will wear that combination. 

There’s some historical backing for the idea that white jerseys bode well in Super Bowls.

Tom Brady is 4-1 all-time when wearing white in Super Bowls and 13 of the last 16 Super Bowls have been won by teams wearing white.

When the Buccaneers last made the Super Bowl against the then Oakland Raiders in 2003 the team wore red.

