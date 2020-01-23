Live Now
Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested

Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Mahomes

The Big Game

by: BARRY WILNER

Posted: / Updated:

File-This Jan. 20, 2008, file photo shows Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) dropping back to pass with Vernand Morency (34) blocking during the NFC Championship football game in Green Bay, Wis. Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible. On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, quarterback was the final position revealed for the All-Time Team. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes.

The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn’t exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn’t far off.

“I see the comparison,″ Favre says of the Kansas City star. “He may not admit this but he probably feels there is no throw he can’t make or no angle he can’t make it from. Whether he’s flushed left or to the right, his vision always is down the field. I was always looking for the big play first and knew I could always react underneath if I needed, too.

“You have to have a certain confidence or air about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven he can make any throw. I always felt like, yeah.″

With one major alteration that Mahomes and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo probably benefit from.

“The one big difference with me and present day quarterbacks, when I came into the league I was very unprepared from a passing standpoint,″ says Favre, who will do his broadcast from Miami at 11 a.m. EST on Jan. 31. “I could throw it a mile, make any throw, but in college we ran an option offense and when we threw it was off a sprint out. I didn’t know anything about protections in general, throwing hot. Never had to worry about anything in college, played free-spirit football, and if there’s a busted play, make something happen with my arm.

“I didn’t know if I could adapt enough to the offense Mike Holmgren or future coaches would want to run before they run me off. I had to make plays outside the pocket.″

Favre sees Garoppolo as a strong student of the game who had the best kind of teacher.

“These are two different styles of quarterback, and (Garoppolo) is one who knows his limitations like the guy he learned from, Tom Brady. He knows what he’s capable of doing and does it exceptionally well. If they protect him and the play calling is on par, he can be very impressive.″

Favre is impressed with both Super Bowl teams and considers the game pretty much a tossup. He’s close with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was an assistant coach in Green Bay, including quarterbacks coach in 1997, when the Packers lost to Denver in the Super Bowl, and 1998. And he likes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who has two players from Favre’s school, Southern Mississippi: Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"

Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo"

Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza"

Sailor surprises daughter at school after 10 months apart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailor surprises daughter at school after 10 months apart"

Hillsborough Deputy beaten by inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Deputy beaten by inmate"

Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face"

WATCH: Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Florida"

Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer"

Cold weather sends beach fans to buy jackets on Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold weather sends beach fans to buy jackets on Clearwater Beach"

“Someone’s going to be killed”: Residents push for speed humps, get approval from Polk commissioners

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Someone’s going to be killed”: Residents push for speed humps, get approval from Polk commissioners"

Video: Burglar spends 12 hours robbing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Burglar spends 12 hours robbing home"
More Top Videos

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss