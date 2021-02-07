WATCH: Brady gets first, first-quarter TD in Super Bowl

LIVE NOW /
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA (WFLA) – For all Tom Brady’s success in the Super Bowl he has an NFL-record six rings his resume has a gaping hole: The star quarterback had not yet account for a first-quarter touchdown in the big game until Sunday night!

Brady found his old teammate Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown pass making the score in the first quarter.

Brady has more TD passes than anyone in NFL history but had failed to get his team into the end zone in the opening 15 minutes in any of his nine Super Bowls.

Brady and his former team in New England managed a first-quarter field goal in 2018 against Philadelphia.

Brady and Gronk have now passed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for most playoff touchdowns in NFL history with 13.

