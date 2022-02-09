Biden set for Super Bowl pregame interview

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(The Hill) — President Biden will sit down with NBC News anchor Lester Holt for an exclusive interview as part of the network’s pregame coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Portions of the interview, which will be prerecorded, will air on Thursday evening during “NBC Nightly News,” which Holt anchors. The network said it plans to air more clips from the conversation on Friday as well.

The interview with Holt will be Biden’s first of the new year with one of the major television networks.

The president is facing a number of challenges as 2022 begins, including escalating tensions with Russia in Europe, pressure from political allies on an upcoming selection for a Supreme Court nominee and an impending midterm elections fight as his party looks to hold onto its majority in Congress.

During his last sit-down interview with one of the networks, Biden in August was pressed by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos about the highly scrutinized withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and his administration’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic.

It has in recent years become regular practice for the president to sit for an interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl, a multibillion-dollar television event that is expected to attract tens of millions of viewers this weekend.

Biden sat with CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell last year, and former President Trump was interviewed by Fox News’s Sean Hannity the year before.