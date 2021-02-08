Announcer goes off-script in hilarious call of Super Bowl streaker: ‘Take off the bra!’

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan is beloved for his off the cuff calls of random moments in sporting events that don’t necessarily have anything to do with the game itself.

Harlan delivered again during Super Bowl LV when a man in a pink leotard lead security on a chase across nearly the entire field.

“Someone has run on to the field. Some guy with a bra!” Harlan shouted. “He’s pulling down his pants, put up your pants my man! Pull up those pants!

The Bucs all but wrapped up their dominating victory vs. the Chiefs when the man took the field and charged toward the end zone.

“He’s being chased to the 30, he breaks a tackle from a security guard at the 20, down the middle to the 10, the 5, he slides at the one, and they converge on him at the goal line. Pull up your pants, take off the bra and BE A MAN!!!”

Here are other epic Kevin Harlan calls:

Baby racing

Spilled beer

76ers fans win free Wendy’s Frosty

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss