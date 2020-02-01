Airbnb hosts cash in on Super Bowl guests

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — No doubt there are plenty of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans making last-second trips to Miami to cheer on their teams in Super Bowl LIV.  And while the game tickets may break their bank accounts, finding a spot to stay could dip their funds into the red.

Just about every hotel within 20 miles of Hard Rock Stadium is sold out.  That has fans turning to websites like Airbnb to secure places to stay. 

Tamika Bickham is hosting people at her Airbnb.  She says her guest is part of the crew working the halftime show.  

Her typical rate is $58/night.  She raised that to $90 for the big game.  When you compare that to some hotel rooms going for as much as $4,000, Bickham’s deal is an absolute steal.

“One of my clients is an attorney and he told me he heard about people charging $40,000 for the weekend,” Bickham said.

Bickham’s Airbnb sits on the water with a personal entrance.  The super host is booked up for four weeks. 

“This is a unique location,” Bickham added. “This is why people enjoy coming here. You get a view like this.”

Bickham says her neighborhood is full of Airbnb hosts.  And as you might imagine, they’re all booked. 

