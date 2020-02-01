A special Q&A: Military recognized, meet Jarvis Landry in Miami

The Big Game

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – With all eyes on Miami, showcasing just football isn’t the only focus.

The military is a fixture at NFL games throughout the season and in an effort to offer thanks, military members got to spend time talking football with Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized and for people to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice that we make in the military,” says USMC pilot Jordan Hedges. “And obviously it’s great for us as well. It’s a great deal for us to be able to come and participate in this event.”

“I know a lot of our daily life would not happen if they didn’t make the sacrifices that they make each and every day,” says Landry. “I’m just happy to do my part and say thank you.”

From flyovers to the national anthem, the NFL showcases heroes on a weekly basis and the Super Bowl is no different. This meet and greet was special not only to Landry, but for those military members in attendance.

“It’s pretty cool that these guys take their time to come out and sit down with the troops and the veterans and express themselves in a different way than they would meeting them out in the street,” says Navy veteran Paul Maffet who previously met Jarvis Landry in 2014.

