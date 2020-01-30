Breaking News
91-year-old great-great-grandmother pens ‘Go Chiefs Go’ poem

The Big Game

by: Dave D'Marko

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Mickey Cashatt  has been writing poetry since just about the same time the Kansas City Chiefs were formed.

But she’d never really been inspired to write about the team until the Divisional Round game and their comeback against the Texans.

“All those touchdowns I was hollering here like I was at the game,” the 91-year-old recalled.

She grabbed her pen and started writing down verses and hasn’t been able to stop writing since.

“I laid there couldn’t go to sleep I was so excited like a ticker tape all these words,” she said.

She writes feverishly after games about Mahomes and perhaps her favorite, Coach Andy Reid, trying to finish before she loses her rhymes, even if she still manages to speak in them.

“Here it is tomorrow not a word or thought in sight… of the moving inspiration that I seemed to have last night,” Cashatt rhymed.

One of her newest poems, “Go Chiefs Go,” was posted online, and it’s getting plenty of love from Chiefs Kingdom.

“Not everybody gets to see or read her poems, so it’s nice and happy for her for them to get out there and let other people enjoy them,” her daughter Annette Massey said.

