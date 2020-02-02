49ers tight end George Kittle sends fallen soldier’s widow and son to Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Mark Demsky

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KTLX) — An California woman and her son will be in Miami attending Super Bowl LIV Sunday, courtesy of 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle met Josie and Nicolas Lamar of Elk Grove the last week of January — brought together through the United Services Automobile Association.

Husband and father, Sgt. Mick Lamar, was killed nine years ago while serving for the U.S. Army in Iraq.

“It has the date of his death and his name on it,” said Kittle while showing off the bracelet he’ll be wearing during the Super Bowl.  “Stuff like that, it resonates with me and it definitely means a lot to me.”

Kittle is hosting Lamar’s widow and son during Super Bowl weekend, complete with tickets to the big game.

“I still can’t believe I’m going to the Super Bowl. That’s just something no one can think of and I saw the tickets and how much they cost, wow,” said Nicholas.

The Lamar family spent some time with Kittle towards the end of January after practice, an event that meant a lot to all three of them.

“You know, it wasn’t just all show and game. He was truly caring. He truly wanted to know us, truly wanted to be there for us and to support us,” said Josie.

“Whether it was about football, whether it was about life it was just really fun for me. They’re just such a great family and I’m just happy that I could do something to make their lives a little bit more fun,” explained Kittle.

Sgt. Lamar, a huge 49ers fan, was killed while serving for the Army in Iraq back in 2011.

Josie said her late husband taught her about the game of football and that tomorrow’s Super Bowl will no doubt be special to her and Nicolas.

“It kind of puts chills on my skin, and it’s just a really nice thing that he’s honoring my husband in such a special way,” said Josie.

“Being able to bring them to the Super Bowl is something that we all wanted to do, and just having it be them is just really special,” said Kittle.

“To know that George Kittle is going to be playing for my husband, wow. That’s how we feel: Awesome,” Josie told FOX40.

