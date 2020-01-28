49ers fans in Miami hit beaches days before the big game

The Big Game

by: Mark Demsky

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KTXL) — With Super Bowl LIV only six days away, Monday was opening night in Miami for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the big game Sunday.

The Fox Sports Experience was set up on South Beach where 49ers fans came to represent.

“Awe, this is an awesome place. The weather, the sun, the beach. I mean you can’t go wrong with Miami,” 49ers fan Will Acevedo said. “We’re gonna get our sixth win and our sixth Super Bowl championship. We’ve got this.”

Another Niner Faithful, Kevin Mason, was wearing his throwback Deion Sanders jersey from the last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl in Miami.

“Absolutely, the best team of all-time right here, the 1995 Niners,” said Mason.

Mason said he thinks the 49ers will win by seven points come Sunday. But not all fans on the beach wanted to talk about football.

“I mean, there’s a lot of sexy people here so it’s kind of hard, right,” one fan added. “The real people are going to start showing up here Wednesday or Thursday. That’s when all the locals are going to come here, all the fans and go wild!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

