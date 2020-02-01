49ers, Chiefs hold final walk-throughs before big game

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner stretches during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — The 49ers and Chiefs held walk-throughs on a rainy Saturday, one day before they will meet in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco used the University of Miami’s indoor facility before a busing rider to Hard Rock Stadium for a look at the venue.

The walk-through was focused, with field house closed for privacy and no music playing. Players wore shirts printed with their numbers, shorts and sneakers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the only player wearing a helmet so he could listen to coach Kyle Shanahan relay play calls through the radio.

The offense and defense worked on different ends of the field, and the session ended with a 7-minute special-teams period.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” Shanahan said. “We just need the game to get here. It’s been two weeks of (practice), and we are itching to go.”

No 49ers will carry an injury designation into the game.

Shanahan also wanted his players to get a feel for the extra-long halftime.

“It’s going to feel like forever,” Shanahan said. “We’re not used to that.”

Meanwhile, the weather forced Kansas City to relocate from Hard Rock Stadium back to the training facility at Nova Southeastern University, where the team practiced all week.

Players wore their game uniforms – red jerseys, emblazoned with official Super Bowl LIV logos, and white pants – for a 27-minute walk-through.

With the sond “Welcome to Miami” playing as Patrick Mahomes took the first snap, players danced through nearly the entire session that coach Andy Reid calls a “mock game.” The Chiefs went through at least a dozen plays Reid expects to call during the game.

“They’re loose, to a point. They know the job at hand against a real good football team, but at the same time, we try to let our personalities show,” Reid said. “That’s been an emphasis, and I don’t expect them to stop doing that now.”

Players, coaches and other team employees, plus owner Clark Hunt, gathered for an official team photo.

