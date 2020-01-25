Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: President’s legal team begins presenting defense case

49ers attend annual House of Prime Rib linemen’s dinner in San Francisco

The Big Game

by: Gayle Ong

Posted: / Updated:

Gasparilla Videos

More Gasparilla

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before leaving for Miami and Super Bowl LIV, the offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a feast — and invited a few of the team’s superstars to join them.

The annual feast is served by Joe Betz and his staff at House of Prime Rib.

“Let me put it this way, these guys do all the work,” Betz said. “Without the offensive line you have no stars.”

Two silver crates made way to the octagon room carrying prime rib. Rookie tackle Justin Skule was served the first cut — a special double king henry — that’s two of their largest cuts.

The dinner dates back to the 1980s, but it’s a first for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I’ve never been here before,” Garoppolo said. “What do you recommend?”

Plates were passed out with mashed potatoes, spinach and corn.

“House of Prime Rib, this is my first time,” Running back Raheem Mostert said. “We’re excited.”

A feast before the team leaves for the big game.

“Man everything, the event, the game, it’s going to be a fun time,” Garoppolo said.

The 49ers head to Miami on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go"

Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe"

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss