4 Super Bowl LVI players from Tampa Bay

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn’t mean the Tampa area won’t be represented in the big game.

When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams face off Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in California, there will be players with ties to Tampa Bay on both sides of the field.

Here are the Tampa Bay area athletes playing in Super Bowl LVI:

Mitch Wilcox

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

If Mitch Wilcox sounds like a familiar name, it’s probably because he played both high school and collegiate football here in the Tampa Bay area.

Wilcox, a tight end for the Bengals, is from Tarpon Springs in Pinellas County. He played both football and basketball at Tarpon Springs High School.

He went on to play football at the University of South Florida, where he set the record for career receptions, receiving yardage and touchdowns by a tight end.

This is Wilcox’s second year in the NFL. He joined the Bengals in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie year on the practice squad before being named to the 53-man roster this season out of training camp.

Tyler Higbee

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee went to high school and played football at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs. He was the MVP and team captain his senior year, and was named a Pinellas County all-star.

Higbee left his home state of Florida to play college football at Western Kentucky University.

The Rams drafted Higbee in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft as the 110th overall pick. Since then, he has played in all 48 regular season games for the Rams. He has recorded 658 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Rams announced Friday that Higbee would be out for Super Bowl LVI. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Vernon Hargreaves III

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (29) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is from Tampa and went to Wharton High School. He earned several accolades while playing football for Wharton, including being named All-Western Conference, All-Hillsborough, All-Suncoast and All-State his senior year.

Hargreaves stayed in Florida for college and played football at the University of Florida as a Gator.

The Buccaneers selected Hargreaves as a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The cornerback spent four years back home in Tampa Bay before joining the Houston Texans in 2019. The Bengals picked up Hargreaves on waivers from Houston in November 2021.

Jacob Harris

Los Angeles Rams tight end Jacob Harris (87) enters the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jacob Harris, a tight end for the Rams, is from Palm Harbor. Harris went to Palm Harbor University for high school, where he started playing organized football as a senior.

He was recruited to play Division I soccer in college but joined the football team as a walk-on at Western Kentucky before transferring to the University of Central Florida.

Harris was selected by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft as the 141st overall pick.