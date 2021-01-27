3 Air Force bombers to perform first ever trifecta flyover for National Anthem at Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

B-1 + B-2 + B-52 (Air Force)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The United States Air Force announced three different Air Force bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl 55.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” said Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC commander. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

The bombers flying over Raymond James on Feb. 7 include:

The aircraft will take off from their respective bases, join up for the flyover, then return to base following the event. The Air Force says this “demonstrates the flexibility of AFGSC’s bombers and their ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.”

The US Air Force performs nearly 1,000 flyovers a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss