100-year-old veterans to flip coin at Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: TIM DAHLBERG

Posted: / Updated:

Hard Rock Stadium is shown Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI (AP) — Charles McGee flew 136 combat missions in World War II as part of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, attacking targets in Italy and supporting the rescue of 1,000 prisoners of war in Romania. He went on to become a colonel and fly in wars in Korea and Vietnam.

At the age of 100, his latest mission will be to handle the opening coin flip Sunday in the Super Bowl.

“I’ll try not to make any mistakes,’’ McGee said. “I don’t have the special coin so I haven’t practiced.’’

McGee will be joined by three other centenarian World War II veterans for a coin flip that is far from ceremonial. In addition to deciding which team gets the ball first, the result of the flip will be closely watched by gamblers across the nation who have money on Super Bowl proposition bets.

They were asked by the NFL to participate to honor both their military heritage and the 100th anniversary of the NFL as a professional football league.

“It was quite a thrill to be asked,’’ McGee said. “I couldn’t say no.’’

The NFL didn’t have to look far for just the right veteran to handle the toss. McGee is cool under pressure, as anyone who survived combat missions over Italy and parts of Europe would be.

He’s still sharp and clear-headed, carrying on a phone conversation on Friday like he was half his age.

“I just hope for a good game, and good refereeing,’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the coin and then seeing the game.’’

McGee was home on holiday in Chicago celebrating his 22nd birthday when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, sending the nation into war. He remembers vividly being in the car with others in his glee club driving to perform at a South Chicago church when President Franklin Roosevelt came on the radio to announce the bombing.

A few years into the war he would join the only African-American pilot squadron training in segregated Tuskegee, Alabama. He’s one of the last surviving airmen of the 996 pilots — 84 of whom lost their lives in the war — who trained in Alabama.

“The Army policy at the time was we didn’t have the brainpower and moral fiber to become pilots,’’ he said. “We dispelled that notion.’’

The other 100-year-old veterans who will join McGee for the coin flip are:

Odon Cardenas — Cardenas fought in France and Germany as part of the Third Army under the command of Gen. George Patton. He was captured in the late stages of the war in Germany, serving briefly as a prisoner of war before being liberated.

Samuel Lombardo — Lombardo served as a rifle platoon leader and company executive officer, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge and other major campaigns in the final months of the war.

Sidney Walton — Walton fought in the China, Burma and India theater after enlisting before the war with the stated desire of taking down Adolf Hitler. He and his son, Paul, have been on a tour visiting every state to raise awareness of the diminishing number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made.

“By honoring these four veterans at the championship game, the league is preserving the national memory of the Greatest Generation and World War II,’’ said Holly Rotondi, executive director of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss