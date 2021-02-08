‘The best part’ of winning Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, has been in the National Football League for 21 years.

He has appeared in 10 Super Bowls.

He has won seven of them, the most recent Super Bowl win arriving with his new team in his home stadium.

“An amazing team, an amazing group of guys, and I am blessed to be a part of this,” said Brady on Monday morning.

He responded to a question about how he feels watching his teammates, especially his teammates who are new to the Super Bowl stage, react to the victory.

“That is the best part,” said Brady. “For me, that is the best part. Just watching Mike [Evans], watching Lavonte [David], Kevin [Minter], Cam Brate, Will Gholston, guys that have been here for a long time and everybody wants to win a Super Bowl and, hey, that is the goal every year but, as the commissioner said earlier, it is hard, man. It is a hard league and these guys are good, these talented players, these talented coaches, we had a lot of good fortune. Injuries and stuff like that always play a part. Just to see them celebrate in our locker room, man, that was amazing after the game. It was champagne bottles popping and cigars being lit and it was a moment I will never forget so, just celebrating with them, that was an amazing feeling.”