Tebow will play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic

New York Mets Tim Tebow runs in from left field during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Marlins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is set to swing into action for a new team.

The New York Mets minor league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will play for the Philippines next month in the World Baseball Classic.

Tebow was born in the Philippines in 1987 when his parents were serving as missionaries in the country. The family moved to Florida when he was 3 years old.

“I’m kind of excited about it,” Tebow said Wednesday. “I think it’s cool.”

On Tuesday, Tebow homered in a spring training game against Detroit. He’s spent parts of four seasons in the minors with the Mets, and hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.

Tebow won two national championships at Florida, then played in the NFL with Denver and the New York Jets.

Tebow said Mets management supported his upcoming stint in the WBC. The Philippines will play in a qualifying tournament March 20-25 in Tucson, Arizona, with teams from Panama, New Zealand, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Spain.





