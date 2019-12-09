Tampa resident, ‘Marvel’ star Dave Bautista to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dave Bautista, known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as “Batista,” will be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 weekend here in Tampa.

Batista is a six-time WWE World Champion and has starred as “Drax the Destroyer” in various Marvel Studios movies, as well as played in “Spectre” and “Stuber.”

He competed in WWE from 2002 to 2019.

New World Order members “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, a Clearwater resident, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman will also be inducted.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 2 at Amalie Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon through all Ticketmaster outlets or the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

LATEST STORIES: