Tampa icon, announcer Dick Vitale reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in 3 months

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the second time in three months, Dick Vitale has announced he is battling another form of cancer.

Vitale previously announced in August he underwent multiple surgeries for melanoma. Now the long-time ESPN personality has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Vitale revealed Monday that tests over the past three weeks have confirmed a diagnosis of lymphoma, which appears unrelated to his earlier cancer. However, he said his prognosis is good and that he will continue to work around his upcoming chemotherapy schedule.

“With all that said, I consider myself very lucky. I’ve seen firsthand the devastation that cancer can have on families, on children, and on all of our loved ones. It can bring you to your knees. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting. It robs you of so many things, including life itself for some of the most unfortunate patients. I never lose sight of that, and that’s why I feel so lucky,” Vitale said in a statement.

Doctors plan to treat his lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. Surgeries this summer effectively removed the melanoma, which Vitale said is “totally cleared.”