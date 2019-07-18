Tampa flag football team holding fundraiser to help get to LA for championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “It is like a dream come true kind of feeling,” said Chad Cozzens. “I cannot believe we are going to Los Angeles.”

Cozzens is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins Under the Lights Flag Football team. The team, which is a mix of third and fourth-grade athletes from the Tampa area, will compete for a national championship on the campus of UCLA in August.

“These kids have been working hard,” Cozzens told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley. “They come together. They have great chemistry. They are smart. They are fast. I just love coaching them.”

The team has been working to achieve their championship dreams both on and off the field. The parents and the players will be at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on South MacDill Avenue in Tampa tonight, Thursday, July 18. They are holding their third and final fundraiser. We are told 10% of the food sales between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m will be donated to the team. The money will help the Dolphins with their travel expenses.

If you are unable to go to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, you can always make a donation here.

You can also watch Gabrielle Shirley’s original story here.