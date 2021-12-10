Tampa Bay visits Ottawa after Palat’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat plays during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-5-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-16-1, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +183, Lightning -226; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Tampa Bay after Ondrej Palat scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Senators are 1-3-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Lightning are 6-2-1 against opponents in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Tampa Bay won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 18 points. Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-13 in 26 games this season. Steven Stamkos has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.