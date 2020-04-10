Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

Tampa Bay Vipers

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.

According to ESPN, the league also has no plans right now to return in 2021.

XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.

After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has now left its future in doubt.

The XFL has eight franchises, including the Tampa Bay Vipers, who played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The league played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home"

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"

Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss