XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.

According to ESPN, the league also has no plans right now to return in 2021.

XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.

After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has now left its future in doubt.

The XFL has eight franchises, including the Tampa Bay Vipers, who played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The league played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.