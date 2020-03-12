XFL no longer playing regular season games amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The XFL is the latest sports organization to take action in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league released a statement Thursday evening saying, “Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular season games.”

The Tampa Bay Vipers were scheduled to play at home Saturday evening against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Vipers had five games left in its season.

The statement says all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. In addition, all XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games.

The league says it is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.

